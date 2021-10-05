Fun Trailer for Talking Dogs Comedy 'Pups Alone' with Dolph Lundgren

"Operation: One Ruff Christmas is a go." Saban + Paramount have unveiled an official trailer for another ridiculous dog movie called Pups Alone, which seems to be a riff on Home Alone but with dogs taking out thieves. Also known as Pups Alone: A Christmas Peril, this family comedy opens in November. While everyone is away on a company ski trip, Robert's jealous neighbor hires two inept thieves to steal his latest invention. The neighborhood dogs will use Robert's inventions to set up a house of horrors for the thieves. This laugh-out-loud comedy stars Dolph Lundgren and features the voices of Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jerry O'Connell, Danny Trejo, and Rob Schneider. With a special appearance by Eric Roberts, plus Keith David, and Malcolm McDowell. Quite an eclectic cast. This looks excruciatingly dumb, but at the same time, I kinda want to watch a "Home Alone but with dogs" movie. Even if it is bad, I still need to see it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Merkin's comedy Pups Alone, direct from YouTube:

Get ready for hilarious canine holiday hijinks! While everyone is away on a company ski trip, a jealous inventor hires two thieves to break into his co-worker's house and steal his top secret new creation. But they are no match for a mischievous pack of neighborhood pups, who set up tricks and traps to protect the home and save Christmas. Pups Alone is directed by American filmmaker Alex Merkin, director of the films Across the Hall, On the Hook, House of Bodies, Percentage, The Wrath, and Altitude previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Jason Gruich and Brandon Burrows. Produced by Courtney Lauren Penn and Brandon Burrows. Saban Films will release Merkin's Pups Alone in theaters on November 19th, 2021, then on VOD / DVD starting November 23rd this fall. Who else wants to watch?