Gary Oldman & Evangeline Lilly in Intense Opioid Crisis Film 'Crisis'

"It's not our responsibility." "Then who's is it?!" Quiver Distribution has revealed an official US trailer for an indie thriller titled Crisis, set around the opioid drug crisis. Crisis features three interwoven stories that highlight the greed, violence and tragedy of the drug war. A drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation, an architect recovering from an oxycodone addiction tracks down the truth behind her son's disappearance and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his employer, a pharma giant bringing a new "non-addictive" painkiller to market. The film's surprisingly impressive ensemble cast features Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans, Lily-Rose Depp, Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi, Duke Nicholson, Veronica Ferres, and Martin Donovan. That epic cast should get everyone's attention, but so will this trailer. Looks damn good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas Jarecki's Crisis, direct from Quiver's YouTube:

A drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation. An architect recovering from an Oxycodone addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s disappearance. A university professor battles unexpected revelations about his employer, a pharmaceutical company bringing a new "non-addictive" painkiller to market. Set against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic, their stories collide in this dramatic thriller. Crisis is both written & directed by American filmmaker Nicholas Jarecki, director of the film Arbitrage previously, as well as the doc The Outsider. Produced by Nicholas Jarecki and Cassian Elwes. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver Distr. will release Jarecki's Crisis in select US theaters starting on February 26th, then on VOD starting March 5th this winter. Interested?