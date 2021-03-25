Gen Z's Take on Coming-of-Age in Acclaimed Film 'Beast Beast' Trailer

"So I guess we're not having any fun today?" Vanishing Angle has released official trailer for indie coming-of-age film Beast Beast, which originally premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year to some solid reviews. This looks like a super indie, shoot-from-the-hip, creative low key story about "what it means to come of age in an era marked by technology and social media, where violent clashes awaken dormant passions and teenagers are faced with growing up all too quickly." The cast of newcomers includes Shirley Chen, Will Madden, and Jose Angeles. Reviews say that the film "captures Gen Z in a compelling, raw form. Insightful and terrifying… ambitious and intriguing." Terrifying indeed. This definitely does look a bit wild and crazy, maybe a bit too wild and crazy, but perhaps I just don't understand all the kids these days…

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Danny Madden's Beast Beast, direct from YouTube:

Director Danny Madden takes his award-winning short film Krista and impressively transforms it into an unsettling feature exploration of adolescence, performance, and identity. Newcomer Shirley Chen gives a remarkable breakout performance, crackling with the vulnerability and the joy of first love, while Will Madden & Jose Angeles deliver disquieting turns as young men grasping for individuality in an uncertain time. Brimming with energy and style, Beast Beast captures what it means to come of age in a new era marked by technology and social media, where violent clashes awaken dormant passions and teenagers are faced with growing up all too quickly. Beast Beast is directed by indie American filmmaker Danny Madden, his first feature film after the short Euphonia previously. Produced by Matt Miller, Tara Ansley, Jim Cummings, Benjamin Wiessner. This initially premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year. Beast Beast will open in select US theaters starting April 16th, then on VOD starting May 4th. Interested?