George MacKay & Jeremy Irons in 'Munich - The Edge of War' Trailer

"You cannot play poker with a gangster without having some cards up one sleeve." Netflix has released an official trailer for Munich - The Edge of War, a German thriller shot mostly in English from filmmaker Christian Schwochow (who also directed the return-of-fascism film Je Suis Karl last year). This premiered at the 2021 London Film Festival this fall, but hasn't shown up anywhere else yet. In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. The film sees two young men embroiled in one of the most crucial moments in 20th Century history. Based on Robert Harris' book titled just Munich. The film's cast includes George MacKay as Legat, Jannis Niewöhner as Hartman, Jessica Brown Findlay, Robert Bathurst, August Diehl, Alex Jennings, Sandra Hüller, and Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons. Where did this come from?! It looks DAMN good! Not only an edge-of-your-seat thriller, but a provocative movie to think about in relation to today's troubled politics, too.

Here's the US trailer (+ poster) for Christian Schwochow's Munich: The Edge of War, from YouTube:

Edge of War sees two young men embroiled in one of the most crucial moments in 20th Century history. In the autumn of 1938, civil servant Hugh Legat accompanies British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain to Munich in a desperate bid to broker peace with German leader Adolf Hitler. Once there, Legat encounters his old friend Paul von Hartmann, a German diplomat who has in his possession a document signaling Hitler’s true intent: a war of conquest across Europe. Amid frantic negotiations at the Munich Conference, Hugh and Paul conspire to prevent a terrifying conflict. Munich: The Edge of War, also known as München - Im Angesicht des Krieges in German, is directed by German filmmaker Christian Schwochow, director of the films Novemberkind, Cracks in the Shell, West, Paula, The German Lesson, and Je Suis Karl recently, as well as some TV work including "Bad Banks" and "The Crown". The screenplay is written by Ben Power, adapted from Robert Harris' novel titled Munich. Netflix will debut Munich: The Edge of War in select US theaters on December 31st, available streaming on Netflix starting January 21st, 2022. Look any good?