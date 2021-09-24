Georgian Film 'What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?' US Trailer

"The wind wanted to tell her that Lisa wouldn't be the only one to wake up with different looks the next day…" Mubi has unveiled an official trailer for an acclaimed indie film from Georgia titled What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?, which is an evocative title for this charming film about a young woman longing for a romantic encounter. It originally premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and many critics flipped for it. The film next plays at the New York, Vancouver, London, and Chicago Film Festivals this fall. A chance encounter on a street corner has Lisa and Giorgi fall in love at first sight, but an evil spell is cast on them. Will they ever meet again? This slow cinema feature is described as "an irresistibly radiant romantic fable from Alexandre Koberidze." Starring Ani Karseladze, Giorgi Bochorishvili, and Vakhtang Panchulidze. You really need to sit with this one, but once you get into the rhythm of it, it is a remarkably moving and tender film taking us to other lands - the country of Georgia! Which I want to visit.

Trailer for Aleksandre Koberidze's What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?, from YouTube:

In the Georgian riverside city of Kutaisi, summertime romance and World Cup fever are in the air. After a pair of chance encounters, pharmacist Lisa and soccer player Giorgi find their plans for a date undone when they both awaken magically transformed — with no way to recognize or contact each other. As the would-be couple tries to reunite, their eyes are opened to a whole new world filled with surprises in every cafe, courtyard, and cinema. What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? is both written and directed by Georgian filmmaker Aleksandre Koberidze, his second feature film after making Let the Summer Never Come Again previously, as well as a few shorts. This first premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Mubi will debut What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? in select US theaters on November 12th, 2021, then it launches streaming on Mubi (US, Canada, India, Italy, Turkey, Latin Am.) later this fall.