Georgina Campbell is Captured in Trailer for Survival Thriller 'Wildcat'

"You wanted to get in my head? I got in yours!" Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for a gripping survival thriller titled Wildcat, both written & directed by American filmmaker Jonathan W. Stokes. This hasn't shown up at any festivals, but will be released in theaters in April this spring. Georgina Campbell (seen in "Krypton", "Broadchurch", and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) stars as an ambitious reporter stationed in the Middle East who is taken captive after her convoy is ambushed. She is confronted by the trauma of her past and must find a way to bring down the militants who incarcerated her and escape safely. The film's cast includes Luke Benward, Ibrahim Renno, Mido Hamada, and Ali Olomi. This actually looks badass! The premise is just a tad cheesy, but the footage looks pretty damn cool so far. Check this out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan W. Stokes' Wildcat, direct from YouTube:

An ambitious reporter (Georgina Campbell) stationed in the Middle East is taken captive after a militant group ambushes her convoy. Convinced that the young woman is hiding her true identity, they’ll stop at nothing to extract information crucial to the success of their upcoming terrorist attack. With time running out, she must find a way to survive and then turn the tables on her dangerous assailants. Wildcat is both written & directed by American writer / filmmaker Jonathan W. Stokes, director of of the films The Last Hurrah and Air previously. It's produced by Narineh Hacopian and Christopher Alender. Saban Films will release Stokes' Wildcat in select theaters starting April 23rd, then on VOD starting April 27th this spring.