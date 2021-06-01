MOVIE TRAILERS

Gia Skova Writes & Directs & Stars in Action Film 'The Serpent' Trailer

by
June 1, 2021
Source: YouTube

The Serpent

"I'm never who people think I am…" Vertical Ent. has released the first official trailer for The Serpent, an assassin action thriller arriving in select theaters this month. The film marks the feature directorial debut of world famous Russian model Gia Skova, who also produced and wrote and stars in this film. "If you want something done, do it yourself." Agent Kavsky is highly trained and one of the CIA's most lethal weapons. When she’s given a special assignment that takes a disastrous turn, she comes to find out she is being set up by her own agency, uncovering a web of lies and secrecy that exposes a massive conspiracy. Skova stars with Travis Aaron Wade, Craig Conway, Alexandra Tebano, Jason Scott Jenkins, and Lin Gothoni. Pretty much the exact same plot as every other hitman movie ever made, but it still looks badass… kind of.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Gia Skova's The Serpent, direct from YouTube:

The Serpent Poster

Agent Lucinda Kavsky (Gia Skova) is highly trained and one of the CIA's most lethal weapons. When she’s given a special assignment that takes a disastrous turn, she comes to find out that she is being set up by her own agency. As she unravels their horrendous plot, she uncovers a dangerous web of lies and secrecy that expose a massive conspiracy. The Serpent is written and directed and produced by Russian model / actress / filmmaker Gia Skova, making her feature directorial debut with this film. It's also produced by Jared Safier and Pavel Skovorodin. The film hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Entertainment will release Gia Skova's The Serpent in the US starting on June 18th this summer.

