Gil Bellows in Gritty Thriller 'Two Deaths of Henry Baker' Official Trailer

"I'm trying to protect my son!" Saban Films has unveiled a trailer for Two Deaths of Henry Baker, a generational crime thriller from filmmaker Felipe Mucci. It will be arriving on VOD / DVD this January to watch. A decades-long family feud pits two brothers and their sons in a bloody battle for possession of a fortune in gold. On the outskirts of a dusty, rural town, a young boy watches as his father buries a cache of stolen coins. The secret stash is entrusted alone to his favored son, Henry. Thirty years later, a corrupt cop and his crew descend on the now-adult son to snatch the treasure. A bloody ambush ensues, leaving several dead or maimed and Henry being sent away to prison. His only son, Hank, is now in possession of their gold coins, that is until other family members show up to find them. The cast includes Gil Bellows as Henry Baker, plus Tony Curran, Joe Dinico, Sebastian Pigott, Dani Kind, and Jess Salgueiro. This looks like another solid thriller about the endless cycle of greed, everyone betraying everyone else every chance.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Felipe Mucci's Two Deaths of Henry Baker, direct from YouTube:

When the famous outlaw Henry Baker is released from prison after 25 years, old friends and enemies are waiting for him. The son he left behind, entrusted to watch over his ill-gotten riches. A bearded vagrant with a pistol and a decades-old bullet scar in his stomach. An alcohol soaked deputy with half an ear on one side. And a burned out street hustler with a sick mother and a festering vendetta. They trail Henry to a dilapidated hotel where he plans to reunite with his son and the secret bag of gold he left behind. Two Deaths Of Henry Baker is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Felipe Mucci, who is making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films and other TV projects previously. The screenplay is written by Sebastian Pigott. This initially premiered at the 2020 Austin Film Festival last year. Saban Films will debut Two Deaths of Henry Baker direct-to-VOD / DVD starting January 25th, 2022 coming soon. Look good?