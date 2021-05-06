Gina Rodriguez Tries to Survive in Post-Apocalyptic 'Awake' Trailer

"Our survival depends on her. Let's get to work." Netflix unveiled the official trailer for a post-apocalyptic survival thriller titled Awake, made by Canadian director Mark Raso. This will debut streaming on Netflix early next month. Chaos ensues after a global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep. But Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. This setup mashes up a few sci-fi concepts - kind of like Bird Box meets Children of Men, with humanity going crazy because they can't sleep, but one young girl can. Gina Rodriguez stars, with Ariana Greenblatt, Frances Fisher, Shamier Anderson, Finn Jones, Lucius Hoyos, Gil Bellows, Barry Pepper and Jennifer Jason Leigh. This looks like it's packed with all the usual apocalyptic movie tropes - aggressive military, crazy people everywhere. Looks entertaining, but not that smart. Survive the madness.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Raso's Awake, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity's ability to sleep. Scientists race against the clock to find a cure for the unexplained insomnia before its fatal effects eliminate the human race. When Jill (Rodriguez), a former soldier, discovers her young daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide: protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world. Awake is directed by Canadian producer / filmmaker Mark Raso, director of the movies Copenhagen and Kodachrome previously, plus a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Mark Raso and Joseph Raso, based on a story by Gregory Poirier. Produced by Paul Schiff. Netflix will release Raso's Awake streaming exclusively starting June 9th, 2021 this summer season. First impression? Look good?