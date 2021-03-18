Glenn Close & Mila Kunis in Addiction Drama 'Four Good Days' Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS

"You think it's my fault that you're an addict?" Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for the addiction drama titled Four Good Days, which originally premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival. It's getting a theatrical release later this spring. Based on a true story by the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Eli Saslow, 31-year-old Molly begs her estranged mother Deb for help in fighting a fierce battle against the demons that have derailed her life. A mother helps her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from her substance abuse. Powerhouse performances from Glenn Close and Mila Kunis anchor director Rodrigo García's poignant and unpredictable chronicle of mother and daughter fighting to regain the love and trust that once held them together. Also starring Stephen Root, Joshua Leonard, Sam Hennings. This looks like an intense film about how hard it is to stay clean, and how much love matters in every way.

In an emotional journey based on a true story by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, 31-year-old Molly begs her estranged mother Deb for help fighting a fierce battle against the demons that have derailed her life. Despite all she has learned over a decade of disappointment, grief and rage, Deb throws herself into one last attempt to save her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction. Four Good Days is directed by acclaimed Colombian filmmaker Rodrigo García, director of the movies Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her, Ten Tiny Love Stories, Nine Lives, Passengers, Mother and Child, Albert Nobbs, and Last Days in the Desert. The screenplay is written by Rodrigo García and Eli Saslow. This originally premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival. Vertical Ent. will release García's Four Good Days in select theaters starting on April 30th this spring. Look any good?

