Glorious First Trailer for Leos Carax's 'Annette' - Opening Cannes 2021

"Is nothing sacred to you?!" UGC Distribution in France has released the first official trailer for Annette, the new Leos Carax film that has also just been announced as the Opening Night Film at this year's Cannes Film Festival (taking place in July instead of May). This film was also part of last year's selection before the festival was cancelled, and has been held over to debut this year instead. Annette is a magnificent, glorious musical set in Hollywood. Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star as famous lovers, who end up having a baby, named Annette, that gets extra attention and is instantly famous. Also starring Simon Helberg as "The Conductor". "We couldn't have dreamed of a more beautiful reunion with cinema and the silver screen, in the Palais des festivals where films come to assert their splendor… Carax' cinema is an expression of these powerful gestures, these mysterious alchemies that makes the secret of cinema’s modernity and eternity," Cannes' Thierry Frémaux stated. This is an epic trailer, promising quite a monumental film with massive set pieces and big musical moments. And yes, the Sparks Brothers cameo in here as well. A must watch trailer.

Here's the first official French trailer for Leos Carax's Annette, direct from UGC's YouTube:

Announcement from Cannes: "Nine years after the remarkable Holy Motors, presented in Competition, Leos Carax will unveil in Cannes his new feature, a film eagerly awaited by cinephiles around the world. Annette, Carax’s first film in English, will open the Cannes 74th International Film Festival on Tuesday, July 6th."

Set in contemporary Los Angeles, Annette tells the story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor (Adam Driver) and Ann (Marion Cotillard), a singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamourous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives. Annette is directed by unique French filmmaker Leos Carax, director of the films Boy Meets Girl, Bad Blood, The Lovers on the Bridge, Pola X, and Holy Motors previously, as well as shorts and music videos. The screenplay (and music) is written by Ron Mael & Russell Mael, also known as the Sparks Brothers, based on Carax's original idea. Produced by Charles Gillibert, Paul-Dominique Win, Vacharasinthu, Adam Driver. It will premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this summer as the opening night film, and open in theaters in France on the same day (July 6th). Amazon will later debut the film in the US but no release date is set yet - stay tuned. First impression?