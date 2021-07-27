Gnarly First Look Teaser for Phil Tippett's Stop-Motion 'Mad God' Film

"A nightmare thirty years in the making." Bring on the mayhem!! An early teaser trailer has just debuted for an experimental animated film set in a world of monsters, mad scientists and war pigs called Mad God. This is long-awaited passion project from special effects / VFX / creature design master Phil Tippett, who wrote and directed and produced this entirely on his own with the help of crowdfunding a few years ago. He has been releasing segments of Mad God over the past few years on the project's website, but the full-length feature film is now finished and will debut at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival in a few weeks. A "diving bell descends amidst a ruined city and the Assassin emerges to explore a labyrinth of bizarre landscapes." It stars Alex Cox, Niketa Roman, Satish Ratakonda, Harper Taylor, and Brynn Taylor. Hard to even describe this, you just have to see the footage yourself and get a glimpse at how gnarly and distinct it looks.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Phil Tippett's Mad God movie, direct from YouTube:

Mad God is an experimental animated film set in a world of monsters, mad scientists and war pigs. A corroded diving bell descends amidst a ruined city and the Assassin emerges to explore a labyrinth of bizarre landscapes inhabited by freakish denizens. This unique labour of love combines many innovative animation techniques and has taken Phil Tippett 30 years to complete. Mad God is written and directed and produced by SFX master / filmmaker Phil Tippett, creator of the legendary Tippett Studio, and also director of Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation as well as a few shorts and other projects. Featuring music composed by Dan Wool. Tippet's Mad God has been in the works for decades, first started in 1990. It was funded successfully on Kickstarter back in 2021, and he has been releasing individual "parts" over the last few years. The finished film will premiere at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland this year. No other releases have been confirmed. For more info, visit the film's official website. How cool does that look?