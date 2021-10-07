Gnarly Red Band Trailer for Animated Fantasy Film 'The Spine of Night'

"The sacred bloom traveled – and my dreams traveled with it." RLJE has revealed an official bloody-as-hell red band trailer for the epic fantasy animated action-horror film titled The Spine of Night, one of the most psychedelic, exhilarating, gloriously vibrant creations of the year. This premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where I first saw it and raved about it (here's my full review). In The Spine of Night, an ultra-violent fantasy epic, ancient dark magic (known as "the bloom") falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. A group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together in order to defeat it at all costs. This was filmed with real actors and then rotoscoped to create the final look and feel. With the voices of Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt, Betty Gabriel, and Joe Manganiello. I wrote in my review that this is an "instant cult classic, find-it-on-VHS-anywhere-you-can-at-whichever-video-store-stocks-it, extra gnarly, mind-melting sensation." A must watch!! Dive in.

Here's the full red band trailer for Philip Gelatt & Morgan Galen King's The Spine of Night on YouTube:

This epic fantasy tale, about the history of a land that never was, begins when an ambitious young man steals forbidden knowledge from a sacred plant. He falls to its darker temptations and in so doing, unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. As his power grows over the years, it falls to people of different ilk and culture to attempt to stop him. Among those who stand against him are a daring tomb-robber, star-crossed lovers, a maniacal necromancer, winged assassins, and an undying guardian. The Spine of Night is co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Philip Gelatt (director of The Bleeding House, They Remain) & Morgan Galen King (Exordium short). It's produced by Will Battersby, Philip Gelatt, and Jean Rattle. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year (read our review), and also played at Annecy, Neuchâtel, Fantasia, Beyond Fest, and Sitges. RLJE Films will debut Gelatt & King's The Spine of Night in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 29th, 2021 this fall. Who wants to watch?