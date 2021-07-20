Gnarly Trailer for VFX-Heavy 'Behemoth' Film with Monsters Galore

"We won't stop until the threat has been eliminated. You… are all the threat." Level 33 Ent. has released an official trailer for a gnarly conspiracy horror-thriller film titled Behemoth, marking the feature directorial debut of digital artist Peter Szewczyk. He has worked for years in Hollywood in the VFX industry in various positions, from artist to supervisor and so on. Now he is making his own films. Behemoth is "an ambitious independent feature packed with monsters and demons unlike anything seen on its budget level." A father will risk anything, even his soul, to save his terminally ill daughter from a disease coming from a chemical company he used to work for. The cast includes Josh Eisenberg, Paul Statman, Jennifer Churchich, Richard Wagner, and Whitney Nielsen. This reminds me of the cult hit Psycho Goreman - solid indie filmmaking with some incredible FX work on all the creatures in it. Is he hallucinating? Or are they all real?

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Peter Szewczyk's Behemoth, direct from YouTube:

Joshua Riverton spent years working for a global chemical behemoth, notorious for their environmental negligence. When his daughter develops a mysterious illness, he then steps forward as a whistle-blower, throwing his life into chaos. He's convinced that his company's negligence has made his daughter sick, and there are dark forces hiding the truth. When given the chance to confront his old boss, Dr. Woeland, he allows a standoff to escalate into violence, and Josh is shot in the process. Now Josh is on the run, eating painkillers, and holding Woeland hostage. Josh demands answers about his daughter's illness, but with each passing moment around Woeland, Josh's grasp on reality begins to unravel. Is it the painkillers, or is Woeland more than he seems? Are the dark forces all in Josh's head, or has he stumbled into a terrifying league of evil? Behemoth is directed by the digital artist / filmmaker Peter Szewczyk, making his feature directorial debut after a number of shorts previously. The screenplay is by Derrick Ligas & Peter Szewczyk. Level 33 Ent. will release Behemoth direct-to-VOD starting on August 27th, 2021 this summer. Who's in?