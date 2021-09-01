'Godspeed, Los Polacos!' Doc Official Trailer About Polish Explorers

"We did this for our country!" 1091 Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a fascinating escape into the outdoors documentary titled Godspeed, Los Polacos!, which is the perfect title to hopefully grab people's attention. Five university students risk it all to fight for democracy in the Eastern Bloc after claiming the first descent of the world's deepest canyon. This originally premiered at the Banff Mountain Film Festival last year, and it debuts on VOD this September. A group of university students from Poland on the edge of adulthood find themselves on a kayaking expedition in the Americas with an old military truck, homemade equipment, and little to no whitewater skills. The story follows their epic two-year journey that culminates in the record-breaking first descent of the world's deepest canyon in Peru, and finds the kayakers in Soviet cross-hairs after they leverage their new found fame to fight for democracy in the Eastern Bloc. I'm all in for this! I love these kind of crazy cool stories from the past about some motivated people going on adventures.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Nawrot's doc Godspeed, Los Polacos!, from YouTube:

During the Cold War, Poland's youth looked for any way to break away from the monotony of life under Communist rule. In the City of Krakow, a group of university students formed a kayaking club as a tool to explore their local rivers and avoid participation in Communist parades and rallies. After experiencing the thrill of Poland's one & only class III rapids, members Andrzej Pietowski, Piotr Chmielinski (who would go on to be the first person to paddle the Amazon river source to sea), and Jurek Majcherczyk set their sights on the impossible - leaving the Eastern Bloc to paddle whitewater. Godspeed, Los Polacos! tells the story of five university students on the edge of adulthood who skillfully pull the strings of the Soviet system, and find themselves on a kayaking expedition in the Americas with a six-wheeled military truck, homemade equipment, and little to no whitewater skills. Godspeed, Los Polacos! is directed by adventure filmmaker Adam Nawrot, making his feature debut after one short. This first premiered at the Banff Mountain Film Festival last year. 1091 Pictures releases Godspeed, Los Polacos! direct-to-VOD on September 21st, 2021.