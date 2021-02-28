AWARDS
2021 Golden Globe Awards Winners - Updates Throughout the Night
by Alex Billington
February 28, 2021
The winners of the HFPA's 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the precursor to the Academy Awards, have been announced tonight at a ceremony held virtually on Zoom + in Los Angeles, co-hosted by Tina Fey & Amy Poehler. It seems these awards get less and less relevant every year, but the winners are still worthy nonetheless. Here's hoping the HFPA chose wisely. The list below will update with all film-related winners as they're revealed during the live broadcast. The nominees from 2020 are actually a good selection of films, though they are a bit too fond of The Trial of the Chicago 7 this time. But it's still great to see Mank, Borat 2, Palm Springs, Over the Moon, The Mauritanian, and On the Rocks among the nominees. It's time to start the show, we're curious to find out which films they've picked. Let's see who is taking home Globes this year.
The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being held virtually this year, co-hosted by Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, airing live on NBC. See the full list of 2020 film winners below. Winners highlighted in BOLD.
BEST DRAMA
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
ACTRESS (DRAMA)
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
ACTOR (DRAMA)
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson - Music
Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
Rosamund Pike - I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma
ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Another Round (Denmark)
La Llorona (Guatemala)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Minari (USA)
Two of Us (France)
ANIMATED FILM
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Helena Zengel - News of the World
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto - The Little Things
Bill Murray - On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami
DIRECTOR
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
David Fincher - Mank
Regina King - One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
SCREENPLAY
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher - Mank
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller - The Father
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
ORIGINAL SCORE
Alexandre Desplat - The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson - Tenet
James Newton Howard - News of the World
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Mank
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste - Soul
ORIGINAL SONG
"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Io Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami
"Tigress & Tweed" from The United States vs. Billie Holliday
CECIL B. DEMILLE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Jane Fonda
What do you think of the 2021 winners? Is the show still entertaining with all the Zoom celebs and videos? Are these winners even worth analyzing? Which of your favorites from 2020 are you rooting for tonight?
