2021 Golden Globe Awards Winners - Updates Throughout the Night

The winners of the HFPA's 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the precursor to the Academy Awards, have been announced tonight at a ceremony held virtually on Zoom + in Los Angeles, co-hosted by Tina Fey & Amy Poehler. It seems these awards get less and less relevant every year, but the winners are still worthy nonetheless. Here's hoping the HFPA chose wisely. The list below will update with all film-related winners as they're revealed during the live broadcast. The nominees from 2020 are actually a good selection of films, though they are a bit too fond of The Trial of the Chicago 7 this time. But it's still great to see Mank, Borat 2, Palm Springs, Over the Moon, The Mauritanian, and On the Rocks among the nominees. It's time to start the show, we're curious to find out which films they've picked. Let's see who is taking home Globes this year.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being held virtually this year, co-hosted by Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, airing live on NBC. See the full list of 2020 film winners below. Winners highlighted in BOLD.

BEST DRAMA

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ACTRESS (DRAMA)

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

ACTOR (DRAMA)

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson - Music

Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

Rosamund Pike - I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden - The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatemala)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA)

Two of Us (France)

ANIMATED FILM

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Helena Zengel - News of the World

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto - The Little Things

Bill Murray - On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami

DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

David Fincher - Mank

Regina King - One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

SCREENPLAY

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher - Mank

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller - The Father

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat - The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson - Tenet

James Newton Howard - News of the World

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Mank

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste - Soul

ORIGINAL SONG

"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Io Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed" from The United States vs. Billie Holliday

CECIL B. DEMILLE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Jane Fonda

