'Good Funk' Official Trailer: A Polyrhythm About Shadows & Kindness

"I know you don't need me anymore, but I need you. You're all I've got." 1091 Pictures has released a new official trailer for the indie experimental feature film titled Good Funk, self-described as "a polyrhythm about shadows & kindness." This originally premiered back in 2016 at the Sidewalk Film Festival, and also played at the RiverRun Film Festival in 2017. It's only now finally getting an official VOD release years later. The product of an unprecedented film program in NYC, Good Funk tells the story of three generations of Brooklynites whose lives intersect through acts of kindness. The program recruited young Brooklynites to learn filmmaking craft, share their stories and collaborate for pay on a feature film production. "The result is a portrait of love enduring and a testament to discovering family in unexpected places" - lives intersecting through acts of kindness in a Brooklyn neighborhood on the verge on gentrification. This indie film stars William Nadylam, Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris, Kalae Nouveau, Leonay Shepherd, with Larry Fessenden. This looks like something special, despite taking years to finally get a release. It's worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Adam Kritzer's Good Funk, direct from 1091's YouTube:

Set in Red Hook, a Brooklyn neighborhood on the verge of gentrification, Good Funk tells the story of three generations of citizens, Afro-Caribbean immigrants, whose lives intersect through acts of kindness both big and small. The polyrhythmic narrative is as much a living, breathing document of a community as it is a touching collection of moments in the lives of its inhabitants—cinematic instances that may initially seem elusive in intent but coalesce into a poignant, meaningful cadence. The film is the product of an unprecedented film training and visual literacy program that recruited young Brooklynites to learn filmmaking craft, share their stories and collaborate for pay on a feature film production. The result is a portrait of love enduring and a testament to discovering family in unexpected places. Good Funk is both written and directed by NYC filmmaker Adam Kritzer, making his first feature film after one other doc The Making of 'Easter Sunday' previously. This originally premiered at the Sidewalk Film Festival in 2016. 1091 Pictures will release Good Funk on VOD in the US starting June 8th, 2021 this summer. Interested?