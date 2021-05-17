Goofy First Trailer for Sequel 'Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania'

"It's like Freaky Friday, but on a Tuesday, though…" Sony Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for Hotel Transylvania 4, also known as Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, continuing the popular animated franchise with yet another new story featuring Dracula and his family. "Drac's Pack is back, like you've never seen them before in the final chapter of the Hotel Transylvania franchise." They're turned into *gasp* regular people!! When Van Helsing's mysterious invention, the 'Monsterfication Ray,' goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster. Drac loses his powers and they all need to find out a way to switch back before it gets out of hand! The extensive voice cast features: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon. Made by Sony Pictures Animation, lead by co-directors Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, and executive producer / co-written by Genndy Tartakovsky. This one definitely does look wacky, that's for sure.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Sony's Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, from YouTube:

Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing's mysterious invention, the 'Monsterfication Ray,' goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it's too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania is co-directed by animation filmmakers Jennifer Kluska (director for "Wild Kratts" and "DC Super Hero Girls") & Derek Drymon (supervising director of "CatDog" + video game work for SpongeBob), both making their feature directorial debut. The screenplay is by Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky, based on characters by Todd Durham. Made by Sony Pictures Animation. Sony will release Hotel Transylvania 4 in theaters starting July 23rd, 2021 this summer. Visit the franchise's official website. Who's excited for this?