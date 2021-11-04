Gordon Parks in 'A Choice Of Weapons' Photography Doc Film Trailer

"Parks' photography demanded that America look at itself." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled in full A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks, examining the life and career of an exceptional photographer. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Fesitval, and launches on HBO soon. The film follows Gordon Parks' stellar career from staff photographer for LIFE magazine, through his development photographing everyday Americans, his evolution as a novelist & groundbreaking filmmaker. "Using Parks’ career as a historical map through the Black American experience, Emmy award winning director John Maggio's comprehensive documentary reveals Parks to be a true American treasure. An inspiration to generations, his captivating story is told here [with] Ava Duvernay, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Nelson George, Anderson Cooper and a host of contemporary photographers who stand on his shoulders." I really like that this film shows how Parks' work has inspired others to use cameras to change the world, too.

Official trailer for John Maggio's doc A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks on YouTube:

Best known for his iconic portraits of everyday Black Americans in all their pain, ordinariness and glory, photographer & filmmaker Gordon Parks shot everything from fashion to Malcolm X, Gloria Vanderbilt and Muhammed Ali. Long time photographer and first African American on the staff of Life magazine, Gordon Parks captured the deep humanity of anyone fortunate enough to be in front of his camera lens. Through his striking images, Parks disrupted conventional ideas of who was an American and, using his camera as a weapon, fought for social justice in the US and abroad, eventually evolving into a novelist and a Hollywood film director. A Choice of Weapons is directed by experienced doc producer / filmmaker John Maggio, director of the doc films Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis, The Perfect Weapon, Mr. Saturday Night, as well as the "American Experience" series and other TV work. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will debut the A Choice of Weapons doc streaming on HBO Max starting November 15th, 2021 coming soon this month. Who's interested in this?