Grab Another Round with this Accolades Trailer for 'Another Round'

"Sings and sparkles!" Samuel Goldwyn Films has released a second official US trailer for the award-winning film Another Round, which now has two Oscar nominations for Best Director + Best International Film. It was originally selected for Cannes, but eventually premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this fall, and was one of my Top 10 of 2020. The film follows four teachers who embark on an experiment where they each sustain a certain level of alcohol intoxication during their everyday life, believing that all people in general would benefit from a bit higher Blood Alcohol Content. Of course, things start to get out of hand… Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, Magnus Millang, and Maria Bonnevie. This new trailer is pretty much a "look at all the awards we've received and these two Oscar nominations!" Which is all good by me if they want to show off, because this is a tremendous film that offers joy and happiness in addition to all the dark sides of life. And it's now available to watch on VOD for those who still hasn't seen it.

Here's the second US trailer (+ poster) for Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the international trailer for Vinterberg's Another Round here, and the first US trailer.

The film centers on four friends – all high school teachers - who test a theory that they will work and live better by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood. Their initial results are positive with classes and results improving; however, as they continue the experiment the results become more extreme. Another Round, originally known as Druk in Danish, is directed by acclaimed Danish filmmaker filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg, of the films The Third Lie, It's All About Love, Dear Wendy, When a Man Comes Home, Submarino, The Hunt, Far from the Madding Crowd, The Commune, and Kursk previously. The screenplay is written by Tobias Lindholm and Thomas Vinterberg. This was selected as a Cannes 2020 film, but later premiered at the Toronto Film Festival (our review). It also played at the San Sebastian, London, Rome, Reykjavik, Cologne, and Moscow Film Festivals this fall. Goldwyn Films already released Vinterberg's Another Round in US theaters on December 4th. It's now available to watch on VOD / DVD everywhere.