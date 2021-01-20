Grace Van Patten & Jovan Adepo in 'The Violent Heart' Film Trailer

"The problem is that boy you were with…" Gravitas has debuted the official trailer for an indie romantic drama titled The Violent Heart, a tale of two star-crossed lovers. This initially premiered at the Deauville Film Festival last year, and is slated for a VOD release in February. Fifteen years after the murder of his older sister, Daniel finds himself falling for Cassie, a vivacious high school senior. The film is described as a "southern gothic-inspired Romeo & Juliet story set in the American heartland." Yep. Starring Jovan Adepo as Daniel, and Grace Van Patten as Cassie, along with Mary J. Blige, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Lukas Haas. This the latest film from former commercials director Kerem Sanga (of the films Trigger Finger, The Young Kieslowski, First Girl I Loved) and, oddly, is produced by Shawn Levy & Tobey Maguire. This film looks like it carefully navigates some complex topics, telling a nuanced story of love and growth.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Kerem Sanga's The Violent Heart, direct from YouTube:

Fifteen years after the murder of his older sister, taciturn Daniel (Jovan Adepo) finds himself falling for Cassie (Grace Van Patten), a vivacious high school senior in this southern gothic-inspired Romeo & Juliet story set in the American heartland. The Violent Heart is both written and directed by filmmaker Kerem Sanga, also the writer / director of the films Trigger Finger, The Young Kieslowski, and First Girl I Loved previously. Produced by Dan Cohen, P. Jennifer Dana, Shawn Levy, Tobey Maguire, Edward L. McDonnell, and Matthew Plouffe. This initially premiered at the Deauville Film Festival last year. Gravitas Ventures will release Sanga's The Violent Heart direct-to-VOD starting on February 19th this winter. It look any good?