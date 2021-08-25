MOVIE TRAILERS

Grace Van Patten & Mia Goth in Subversive Thriller 'Mayday' Trailer

August 25, 2021
Mayday Trailer

"Mary. Alpha. Yankee. Delta. Alpha. Yankee." Magnolia Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie action thriller titled Mayday, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Marking the feature debut of talented filmmaker Karen Cinorre, this subversive film is a modern feminist fable unlike anything you've ever seen. Ana is transported to a dreamlike and dangerous land where she joins an army of girls engaged in a never-ending war along a rugged coast. Though she finds strength in this exhilarating world, she soon comes to realize that she's not the killer they want her to be. The film stars Grace Van Patten as Ana, with Mia Goth, Soko, Havana Rose Liu, Juliette Lewis, and Théodore Pellerin. "I wanted to create a radical portrait of young women I’ve loved and admired throughout my life. These are modern heroines who deserve a big story with the kind of action, spectacle and mystery their irrepressible spirits call for," Cinorre explains. One of my favorites from Sundance this year - worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Karen Cinorre's Mayday, direct from YouTube:

Mayday Poster

In director Karen Cinorre’s bold new action fantasy film Mayday, Ana (Grace Van Patten) finds herself transported to a dreamlike and dangerous coastline. Once there, she joins a female army engaged in a never-ending war where the women lure men to their deaths with radio signals, like 20th century sirens. Though Ana finds strength in this exhilarating world, she comes to realize she is not the killer they want her to be. Mayday is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Karen Cinorre, making her feature directorial debut after working as a set decorator & set dresser previously, and directing one other short film. Produced by Jonah Disend, Lucas Joaquin, Karen Cinorre, Sam Levy. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Magnolia Pictures will release Cinorre's Mayday in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 1st, 2021 this fall. Who's intrigued? Thoughts?

