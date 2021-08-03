Grindhouse Film 'Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre' Trailer

"The power's out everywhere! The city is locked down!" Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for a very gory, ridiculously cheesy grindhouse horror film titled The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre. Yes, that is the full title, because it's about the "Manson Brothers", two professional wrestlers, who end up fighting a horde of zombies after a midnight cage match on Halloween. "They didn't know that they need to stay in an arena to fight zombies." Why not…? There's even a sequel already in the works: The Manson Brothers Satanic Vampire Death Match. Midnight Zombie Massacre stars Max Martini (who also directs the film), Adrian Pasdar, Randy Couture, Bas Rutten, and DB Sweeney, along with tons of hungry zombies. This looks so so bad - but that's the point! Disgusting grindhouse zombie mania. Have fun.

Trailer (+ poster) for Max Martini's Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre, from YouTube:

Wrestling's most hated tag team, The Manson Brothers (Chris Margetis & Mike Carey as Stone & Skull Manson), now in the twilight of their careers and relegated to doing smaller wrestling promotions, take a MIDNIGHT cage match on Halloween night, only to find themselves trapped in the arena with wrestlers and fans infected with a mutated rabies ZOMBIE virus. Armed only with their wrestling skills, and enchanted lucha libre masks, they must fight for their lives and ensure the virus is contained to prevent an all-out MASSACRE and pandemic. Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre is directed by American actor / filmmaker Max Martini, director of the films Desert Son and Sgt. Will Gardner previously, as well as appearances in many movies. The screenplay is written by Mike Carey and Chris Margetis. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will debut Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 10th, 2021. Who's down?