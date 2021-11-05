Gross Nightmare Trailer for 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City'

"We have to stop Umbrella!" Sony Pictures has revealed an extra 60-second trailer for the new Resident Evil franchise reboot called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. We posted the first official trailer just last month, but this "Nightmare" trailer gives us a better look at all the gore and creatures and craziness going on in this town. Set in 1998, this thrilling new Resident Evil origin story explains the secrets of the Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City. It follows a group of survivors in the city who band together and try to take down Umbrella and stop this evil before it gets out. This new movie stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, with Donal Logue and Neal McDonough. There's some seriously disgusting shots in here, which is the whole point - it's going to be one bloody, nasty Resident Evil movie with all the R-rated gore they can pack in. Might want to wear a raincoat to the cinema.

The "Nightmare" trailer for Johannes Roberts' Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on YouTube:

And here's a brief "Origins" vignette for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, also from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first full-length trailer for RE: Welcome to Raccoon City here, to view more footage.

Returning to the origins of the massively popular Resident Evil franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and contain the danger, while trying to make it through the night. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is both written & directed by British filmmaker Johannes Roberts, director of the films Alice, Hellbreeder, Darkhunters, Forest of the Damned, F, Storage 24, The Other Side of the Door, 47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night, and 47 Meters Down 2 previously. Produced by Robert Kulzer, James Harris, and Hartley Gorenstein. Sony Pictures will release Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City exclusively in theaters starting November 24th, 2021, on Thanksgiving week, coming soon. Who's ready?