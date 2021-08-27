Grounded in Newfoundland Filmed Musical 'Come From Away' Trailer

"We honor what was lost… but we also commemorate what we found!" Apple TV+ has unveiled an official trailer for the filmed movie version of the acclaimed Broadway musical called Come From Away, which initially premiered as a Canadian show back in 2013 years before it made its way to Broadway. This version was recorded in New York with an audience which included 9/11 survivors & frontline workers. Experience the Broadway musical filmed live at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater. The Tony Award-winning musical tells the remarkable true story of 38 flights grounded in a small Canadian town. As the locals host these "come from aways," they come together and find hope. Directed by Christopher Ashley. Produced by Bill Condon (of Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Dreamgirls). The musical tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. This looks like a wonderfully uplifting and heartwarming story about connection even in terrifying times. Enjoy.

Apple TV+'s Come From Away is the filmed version of the award-winning Broadway musical which tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the "come from aways" into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what's happened while finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge. The live performance of "Come From Away" was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience which included 9/11 survivors and frontline workers. Come From Away is directed by filmmaker Christopher Ashley, director of the films Jeffrey and Lucky Stiff previously. It's produced by Bill Condon, Mark Gordon, Nick Meyer, and Jennifer Todd. The original Canadian musical first premiered on stage in 2013 at Sheridan College, later debuting on Broadway in 2017. Apple will debut Come From Away streaming on Apple TV+ starting September 10th, 2021.