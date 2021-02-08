Guy Pearce is Father Peter in Exorcism Film 'The Seventh Day' Trailer

"Some doors should stay closed." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled the first official trailer for The Seventh Day, a new exorcism thriller from filmmaker Justin P. Lange (The Dark). This almost looks a bit like Training Day meets exorcisms, as Guy Pearce plays Father Peter, a renown exorcist training younger priests. He teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training - identifying possession and learning the rites of exorcism. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge. Of course, it's always something like this. Also starring Keith David, Stephen Lang, Robin Bartlett, Heath Freeman, Hannah Alline, Major Dodge, and Vadhir Derbez. As a first look trailer, this is creepy and thrilling and hints that this be something worthwhile watching this year.

Here's the first Australian trailer for Justin P. Lange's The Seventh Day, direct from Madman's YouTube:

There has been a drastic increase in possessions across the country. Father Peter (Guy Pearce) a renowned exorcist is serving the church by overseeing trainee priests while they take the last step in their on-the-job training - identifying possession and learning the rites of exorcism. Father Daniel Garcia is Father Peter’s latest trainee. As the priests plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge. The Seventh Day is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Justin P. Lange, his second feature film after making The Dark previously, as well as a few shorts. It's produced by Chelsea Davenport, Kimberly Hwang, Amanda Presmyk, and Dallas Sonnier. No official release is set yet.