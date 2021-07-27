Guy Pearce & Matilda Lutz in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Zone 414' Official Trailer

"Don't trust her… Find the girl. Get your money and leave." Saban Films has released an official trailer for a sci-fi action thriller called Zone 414, dropping out of nowhere. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, and will be available to watch at the beginning of September. Set in the near future in a colony of state-of-the-art humanoid robots. When its creator's daughter goes missing, he hires private investigator David Carmichael, to bring her home. David teams up with Jane, a highly advanced and self-aware A.I., to track down the missing daughter. Moving through the dangerous iron jungle, they rapidly piece together the mystery, uncovering a crime that leads them to question the origins of Zone 414 as well as the true purpose behind the "City of Robots." Guy Pearce co-stars with Matilda Lutz, Jonathan Aris, Travis Fimmel, Ned Dennehy, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. This looks like a very ambitious, indie remix of Blade Runner, with the same gritty, neon style and so many other similar scenes. Not so sure about this one.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Baird's Zone 414, direct from YouTube:

Guy Pearce, Matilda Lutz and Travis Fimmel star in the sci-fi thriller set in Zone 414, a dangerous, dark colony of humanoids known as "the city of robots.” The colony's creator hires the private investigator David Carmichael (Pearce) to track down his missing daughter. David teams up with Jane (Lutz), a highly advanced A.I. equipped with the same technology of her fellow humanoids, but with all the emotions, feelings and dreams of a human being. They travel through the city uncovering clues and a crime that calls into question the origins and true purpose behind the city of artificial humans. Zone 414 is directed by up-and-coming Irish filmmaker Andrew Baird, making his feature directorial debut following a number of shorts and music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Bryan Edward Hill. Saban Films will debut Baird's Zone 414 in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 3rd, 2021 coming soon. Look good?