Halle Berry Directs & Stars in MMA Film 'Bruised' Trailer from Netflix

"Yeah, she still got somethin'." Netflix has unveiled a trailer for Bruised, a thrilling new sports drama that is also the directorial debut of actress Halle Berry. This is opening on Netflix in November, despite not showing up at any festivals or elsewhere yet. A disgraced MMA fighter finds redemption in the cage and the courage to face her demons when the son she had given up as an infant unexpectedly reenters her life. She left the sport on bad conditions years earlier, but is given a chance to start a new life back in the octagon. Halle Berry also stars as Jackie Justice, with a cast including Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. It's a "triumphant story of a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out." This looks pretty dang good, though it seems to be the same underdog-returns-the-ring story we've seen in plenty of boxing/fighter movies before.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Halle Berry's Bruised, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she's coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. Bruised is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Halle Berry, making her directorial debut with this film, after also producing the films Frankie & Alice and Kidnap previously. The screenplay is written by Michelle Rosenfarb. Produced by Basil Iwanyk, Brad Feinstein, Guymon Casady, Linda Gottlieb, Erica Lee, Gillian G. Hormel, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, and Terry Douglas. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix opens Berry's Bruised in select US theaters on November 17th, 2021, then streaming on Netflix starting November 24th this fall. Who's down for this? Look good?