Halsey is Queen Lila in 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' HBO Trailer

"As your Queen, I'm allowed to behave in any way that I see fit." HBO has revealed a new trailer for the streaming release of the Halsey medium-length film (at 53 minutes in total) titled If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. This already played in IMAX theaters during the summer, and is now available to watch on HBO as of this week. The music of Halsey's upcoming album, introduces a young pregnant Queen, Lila, as she wrestles with the chokehold of love to ultimately discover the ability to create life (and end it) unlocks the paranormal power within her. "The dramatic, horror-infused visual tells a tale of femininity, sexuality and birth while exploring the sonic experience of the Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor-produced album." Halsey wrote the If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power film, which was directed by music video director Colin Tilley. The film also features actors Sasha Lane, Vuk Celebic, and Brian Caspe. This film mostly seems like an extended, glorified music video with extravagant sets and costumes and rage. But still worth a look.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Halsey's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, from HBO's YouTube:

Set to the music of Halsey's fourth studio album, this one-of-a-kind cinema experience stars the Grammy nominee as the young and pregnant Queen Lila. After a shocking event, Lila unlocks a paranormal power within and discovers her ability to create life (and end it). Offering a stunning visual treat for fans, this evocative, horror-tinged fairytale explores the labyrinth of sexuality and birth. If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power is directed by American filmmaker Colin Tilley, making his first film after numerous music videos and short films previously. The screenplay is written by Halsey. Produced by Halsey, Jamee Ranta, and Anthony Li. The album was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. HBO will debut Halsey's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power streaming on HBO starting October 7th, 2021 this month. It also played in IMAX theaters during the summer. For more on the album + film, visit the official site. Want to watch?