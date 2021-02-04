Hanna Alström & Carice van Houten in 1930s Film 'The Affair' Trailer

"He doesn't deserve you…" "I know." Vertical Entertainment has released an official US trailer for an indie drama from Czechia titled The Affair. The film's original release title is The Glass Room, and it first opened in theaters in Czechia in 2019, but it's only now getting an official US release. Set in the 1930s in Czechoslovakia before WWII, the film is indeed about an "affair". Liesel Landauer and her friend Hana are linked by a lifelong relationship and an exceptional house built by the architect Von Abt for Liesel and her husband Bikto. The film's stunning cast features Hanna Alström, Claes Bang, Carice van Houten, and Alexandra Borbély. It looks like a dark, mysterious noir suspense thriller more than a romance, but the fiery passion is definitely in there, too. It seems like the performances are good, not sure about the rest of it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ Czech poster) for Julius Sevcík's The Affair, direct from YouTube:

Liesel Landauer (Alström) and her friend Hana (van Houten) are linked by a lifelong relationship and an exceptional house built by the architect Von Abt for Liesel and her husband Viktor in Czechoslovakia in the early 1930s. The Affair, formerly known as The Glass Room (or Sklenený Pokoj in Czech), is directed by Czech filmmaker Julius Sevcík, director of the feature films Restart, Normal the Düsseldorf Ripper, and A Prominent Patient previously. The screenplay is written by Andrew Shaw, adapted from the book by Simon Mawer. This originally opened in theaters in Czechia in 2019, but hasn't been released anywhere else yet. Vertical Ent. will release Sevcík's The Affair in select US theaters + on VOD starting in spring. Look good?