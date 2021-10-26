Hannah John-Kamen in Creature Feature Horror 'Unwelcome' Trailer

"They'll need feeding… They'll be hungry." Well Go USA has revealed an official trailer for creature feature horror film Unwelcome, the latest from Irish filmmaker Jon Wright (of Grabbers and Robot Overlords previously previously). The film spins a tale of what happens to people who come in contact with the violent, bloodthirsty goblins known originally in Irish folklore as the fear dearg or "far darrig," now often referred to worldwide as the "Redcaps." Londoners Maya and Jamie escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to discover malevolent, murderous goblins lurking in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden. Those nasty lil creatures. Unwelcome stars Hannah John-Kamen and Douglas Booth, with Niamh Cusack, Colm Meaney, Kristian Nairn, and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell. This look frighteningly good! Not only a bunch of scary little creatures, but the look and feel of it is top notch as well.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jon Wright's Unwelcome, direct from YouTube:

A couple escapes their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to hear strange stories of mysterious beings who live in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden. As warned by their new neighbors, in Irish lore the Redcaps will come when called to help souls in dire need of rescue, but it's crucial to remember that there is always a dear price to pay for their aid. Unwelcome is directed by Irish filmmaker Jon Wright, director of the films Tormented, Grabbers, and Robot Overlords previously. The screenplay is written by Mark Stay and Jon Wright. Produced by Piers Tempest and Peter Touche. The film opens first in the UK + Ireland next February. Well Go USA will then debut Wright's Unwelcome in select US theaters on March 17th, 2022 next year. It will also stream on Shudder later. Who's interested?