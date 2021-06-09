Harrowing Trailer for Intense 'The Boy Behind the Door' Horror Film

"I'm scared, Bobby." "Me too, okay, but I'm not going to leave you." Shudder has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Boy Behind the Door, which first premiered at both Fantastic Fest and AFI Fest last year in the fall. This is the second film from horror filmmakers David Charbonier & Justin Powell – they actually made this before making The Djinn, but The Djinn ended up being released before this one. In The Boy Behind the Door, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby and his best friend, Kevin, when they are abducted on their way home from school. They eventually manage to escape their confines, and embark upon a rescue mission to find save other and get the hell out of there. Starring Lonnie Chavis and Ezra Dewey, with Kristin Bauer van Straten, Scott Michael Foster, and Micah Hauptman. This does look like a terrifying little film, with some seriously frightening scenes.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Charbonier & Powell's The Boy Behind the Door, from YouTube:

Managing to escape his confines, Bobby navigates the dark halls, praying his presence goes unnoticed as he avoids his captor at every turn. Even worse is arrival of another deranged stranger, whose mysterious arrangement with the kidnapper may spell certain doom for Kevin. With no means of calling for help and miles of dark country in every direction, Bobby embarks on a rescue mission, determined to get himself and Kevin out alive… or die trying. The Boy Behind the Door is both written & directed by up-and-coming filmmakers David Charbonier (producer / director of a few other short films) & Justin Powell (a post production coordinator for years in Hollywood before making the filmmaking leap), making their second feature film after writer / directing The Djinn previously (technically they made this before The Djinn, but it's being released after that film was released). This first premiered at Fantastic Fest and AFI Fest last fall. Shudder will release The Boy Behind the Door streaming exclusively starting on July 29th. Who's freaked?