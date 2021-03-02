Harry Melling in Christian Hitmen Comedy 'Say Your Prayers' Trailer

"It's just words! It doesn't mean anything!" Gravitas has released a new official US trailer for an indie dark comedy from the UK called Say Your Prayers, the second feature directed by Harry Michell (also of Chubby Funny previously). This opened in the UK last fall, and arrives in the US this spring to watch. Two orphaned brothers turned radical Christian hitmen venture to rural Ilkley (north of Manchester - see Google Maps) under the instruction of Father Enoch. Their mission: assassinate the Professor John Huxley, famed atheist writer. The cast features Harry Melling and Tom Brooke, with Derek Jacobi, Roger Allam, Anna Maxwell Martin, and Vinette Robinson. This looks like it gets super wacky weird and crazy, but I like that they're making fun of religion in a blatant way. More of this kind of dark humor to laugh at, please.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for Harry Michell's Say Your Prayers, direct from YouTube:

And here's the original UK trailer for Harry Michell's Say Your Prayers, also found on YouTube:

Orphaned brothers and Christian radicals, Tim & Vic, arrive in Ilkley with the relatively straightforward task of assassinating Professor John Huxley. However, after a classic case of mistaken identity, they find themselves having murdered the wrong man. Now stuck in the town during Ilkley's busiest weekend, they wait for the arrival of a foreboding mentor to give them instruction. The mission must still be completed - that's providing Vic’s rage, Tim’s doubts or the efforts of foul-mouthed Detective Inspector Brough don't get in the way first. Say Your Prayers is directed by British actor / filmmaker Harry Michell, his second feature after directing Chubby Funny and one other short film previously. The screenplay is written by Jamie Fraser and Harry Michell. The film already opened in the UK last fall. Gravitas Ventures will release Michell's Say Your Prayers in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 2nd this spring. Look any good?