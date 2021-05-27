Harvey Keitel & Sam Worthington in Trailer for Gangster Film 'Lanksy'

"I don't have the power to change my past, I do have the power to change the perception of it." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for an engaging true story crime thriller titled Lanksy, also going under the title A Righteous Man for its UK release. The film stars Harvey Keitel as a notorious mobster named Meyer Lansky. When the aging Meyer Lansky is investigated one last time by the Feds who suspect he has stashed away millions of dollars over half a century, the retired gangster spins a dizzying tale, revealing the untold truth about his life as the notorious boss of Murder Inc. and of the National Crime Syndicate. Sam Worthington co-stars as a writer who gets the chance of a lifetime to interview and writer about Lanksy's story - perhaps full of lies, perhaps not. Also starring John Magaro as a young Lansky, AnnaSophia Robb, Minka Kelly, David James Elliot, David Cade, and Danny A. Abeckaser. This looks like a rather chilling mob story, mostly because of the way he speaks so confidently and frighteningly.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Eytan Rockaway's Lanksy, direct from YouTube:

David Stone (Sam Worthington), a renowned but down-on-his-luck writer, gets a surprise opportunity of a lifetime when he receives a call from Meyer Lansky (Harvey Keitel). For decades, authorities have been trying to locate Lansky's alleged nine-figure fortune and this is their last chance to capture the aging gangster before he dies. With the FBI close behind, the Godfather of organized crime reveals the untold truth about his life as the notorious boss of Murder Inc. and the National Crime Syndicate. Lanksy, also known as A Righteous Man, is both written and directed by Israeli-American filmmaker Eytan Rockaway, his second feature film after The Abandoned previously, as well as a few short films. From a story by Eytan Rockaway and Robert Rockaway. Produced by Jeff Hoffman, Robert Ogden Barnum, & Eric Binns. Vertical Ent. will debut Rockaway's Lanksy in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 25th, 2021. Interested?