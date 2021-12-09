HBO Max's 'Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' Series Teaser

"I wanna build something special. A real dynasty." HBO has debuted the first teaser trailer for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, a new series about the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. You might think this is a documentary, but it's not! It's actually a dramatic series, with actors playing many of the famous people and famous athletes from the 80s era of the Lakers. The first episode is even directed by Adam McKay, of Anchorman and The Big Short and this year's Don't Look Up. A story about the rise of basketball Hall Of Famer Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and the lengths one man, Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), will go in pursuit of securing a basketball dynasty. The cast includes all kinds of fun names: Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Mike Epps as Pryor, Max E. Williams as Lakers mega fan Jack Nicholson, Carina Conti as Paula Adbul, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Michael Boucher as Jack Curran, Michael AG Scott as Butch Lee. And tons of other! This is a fun teaser introducing the entire cast - with some 80s style and video distortion. Fire it up below.

Teaser trailer (+ poster) for HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, from YouTube:

"It's gonna be exciting." A fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports' most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is an original new series created by Adam McKay (Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, Anchorman 2, The Big Short, Vice, Don't Look Up), who also directed the first pilot episode. The show is based on Jeff Pearlman's non-fiction book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s." Max Borenstein (screenwriter on Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, King of the Monsters Worth, Godzilla vs Kong) serves as co-writer, executive producer, and showrunner. McKay also executive produces the series with the company Hyperobject Industries. Kevin Messick of Hyperobject will also executive produce with Jason Shuman. Jim Hecht co-wrote the story and is also the co-creator and executive producer. Scott Stephens will also executive produce along with Rodney Barnes. HBO will release McKay's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty series streaming on HBO Max starting in March 2022 early next year. First impression?