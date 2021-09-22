HBO Trailer for '15 Minutes of Shame' Doc About Internet Shaming

"Our culture is drowning in something, and we decided to understand why." HBO has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled 15 Minutes of Shame, exploring the tricky topic of cancel culture and internet shaming. Most interestingly, the HBO documentary film is narrated by and executive produced by Monica Lewinsky, someone who is definitely familiar with internet shaming. She's already written books about it and talked about it plenty before. The groundbreaking documentary 15 Minutes of Shame takes an in-depth look at the public shaming epidemic in our culture and explores our collective need to destroy one another. The film not only talks with some of those who've been shamed, but also explores the bullies, the bystanders, the media, psychologists, politicians and experts in between. Looks quite good, I must say. Even if it's just to begin the conversation about this and make us examine why it feels so good to hate on others.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Max Joseph's doc 15 Minutes of Shame, direct fro YouTube:

15 Minutes of Shame is a timely, eye-opening roller-coaster ride through the world of public shaming. This original documentary film examines social behavior by embedding with individuals from across the U.S. who have been publicly shamed or cyber-harassed – while exploring the bullies, the bystanders, the media, psychologists, politicians and experts in between. 15 Minutes of Shame is about one of the most pressing and unaddressed issues of modern life, brought to you by the people who know it best. 15 Minutes of Shame is directed by the American filmmaker Max Joseph, director of the movie We Are Your Friends previously, as well as numerous shorts and other production work. Produced by Allyson Luchak; executive produced by Monica Lewinsky & Max Joseph, plus Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat and Jessica Conway. HBO will debut 15 Minutes of Shame streaming on HBO Max starting October 7th, 2021 this fall. Who's interested?