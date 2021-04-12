HBO Trailer for 'Lucy The Human Chimp' About a 60s Chimpanzee

"I just thought of us as family." HBO Max has revealed an official trailer for a documentary titled Lucy The Human Chimp, which looks like the perfect double feature with the doc film Jane. The film recounts the story of a chimpanzee raised as a human in the 1960s in an experiment conducted by psychologists from the University of Oklahoma. It then follows Lucy and Janis Carter, the woman who took on the task of helping to give her freedom by living with her in the wild. Directed by Alex Parkinson, the doc film showcases home movies, archival film and photographs from the personal collection of Jane Temerlin, the psychologist who initially raised Lucy, and Janis Carter, much of which has been previously unseen. Carter is considered the only human ever to live as the leader of a group of wild chimpanzees. Lucy is the only ape raised as human ever to live in the wild. "Janis has waited 40 years to tell this story. It takes us back to a very different time, but it has a powerful message for today." This looks a heartfelt and compelling story to see told in this way.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Parkinson's doc Lucy The Human Chimp, from YouTube:

In the 1960s chimpanzee Lucy was raised as a human in an experiment conducted by psychologists from the University of Oklahoma. When Lucy was later taken to live out her life on an island in The Gambia a young student, Janis Carter, lived with her for 6 years. "No other human has ever lived like this. It's a privilege to tell Janis's story for the first time." Lucy The Human Chimp, also known as Janis & Lucy in the UK, is directed by British filmmaker Alex Parkinson, director of the doc film Last Breath previously, and lots of TV doc series including "River Monsters" and "Primal Survivor" and "Legend Hunter". Produced by Matthew Cole and Sacha Mirzoeff; for Channel 4 Television. HBO Max will debut Lucy The Human Chimp streaming on HBO Max starting April 29th later this month. What a wild story! Who wants to watch this?