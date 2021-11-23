HBO Trailer for 'Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street' Doc Film

"Sunny days, furry friends, classic songs, and a whole lot of heart." HBO has unveiled their own full trailer for the acclaimed documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, made by doc filmmaker Marilyn Agrelo (Mad Hot Ballroom). This intiially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this year, and already opened in theaters back in April (watch the first trailer). The doc film chronicles the improbable origins and expansion of the groundbreaking show that not only changed children's TV, but it also had real-world effects on equality, education, and representation. With over 20 interviews with original writers, cast, and crew, and never-before-seen behind the scenes footage, Street Gang is told from the inside with humor and emotion, weaving together personal narratives and eyewitness accounts. The film explores the original mission of the "gang" that created this cultural phenomenon, spanning 50-plus years and reaching more than 150 countries. Even though this film already opened earlier in the year, this is an extra trailer for the HBO Max streaming debut in December. And if you haven't seen it yet, now is your time to catch up with it.

New HBO trailer for Marilyn Agrelo's doc Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, on YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first full trailer for Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street here to see more.

Inspired by the activism of the late 1960s, socially conscious television executive Joan Ganz Cooney and the Sesame Workshop co-founder Lloyd Morrisett conducted a revolutionary experiment: to harness the burgeoning power of television and create an educational, impactful, uplifting and entertaining show that could reach children nationwide, especially those living in urban areas. Cooney recruited trailblazing Muppets creator Jim Henson and acclaimed children’s television writer and director Jon Stone to craft the iconic and beloved world of "Sesame Street." Street Gang reintroduces this visionary “gang” of mission-driven artists, writers, and educators that audaciously interpreted radical changes in society and created one of most influential and impactful television programs in history. Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street is directed by American doc filmmaker Marilyn Agrelo, of the doc Mad Hot Ballroom previously, as well as a few short films and some TV work. Based on the book "Street Gang" by Michael Davis. Produced by Lisa Diamond, Mark Myers, Trevor Crafts & Ellen Scherer Crafts. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Screen Media already opened Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street in theaters back in April. HBO will debut the doc for streaming on HBO Max starting December 13th, 2021.