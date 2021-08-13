HBO's Follow-Up Doc 'Eyes On the Prize: Hallowed Ground' Trailer

"What does a world without me having to fight look like?" HBO has debuted a full official trailer for a new documentary called Eyes On the Prize: Hallowed Ground, streaming on HBO Max next week. The doc is a follow-up to the groundbreaking PBS series "Eyes on the Prize", a 14-part documentary on the 20th-century civil rights movement in the US. It debuted in 1987 and was recently referenced in Ava DuVernary's "When They See Us" series. Honoring the original "Eyes on the Prize," this doc special from Sophia Allison explores the profound journey for Black liberation. By giving lost stories a place to exist & spotlighting new voices for the future, Allison reflects on the moments that brought us to where we are – and where we're going. HBO wanted her to make a "more unconventional" doc, weaving the stories of the past together with Black peoples’ contemporary experiences. "I was a young girl when I first saw 'Eyes on the Prize' and was just so amazed by the collection of our history. But also, intrigued by what other histories no longer exist as evidence or as a tangible archive." I think it's the right time to revisit this series and reconnect with it again.

Trailer (+ poster) for Sophia Nahli Allison's doc Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, from YouTube:

A profound exploration of the journey of Black Liberation though the actors of the movement. Created & executive produced by Henry Hampton and his Blackside film production company, the docu-series on Civil Rights in America tells the landmark story of the era from the point of view of the ordinary men and women whose extraordinary actions launched a movement that changed the fabric of American life and embodied a struggle whose reverberations continue to be felt today. The 14-part series originally aired on PBS from 1987-to-1990. This new doc conjures ancestral memories, activates the radical imagination and explores the profound journey for Black liberation through the voices of the movement. A portal through time, Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground is a mystical and lyrical reimagining of the past, present, and future. Hallowed Ground is directed by American filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, aka just Sophia Allison, making her first feature after earning an Oscar nomination for her short film doc A Love Song for Latasha previously. HBO will debut the documentary streaming on HBO Max starting August 19th, 2021.