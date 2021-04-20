MOVIE TRAILERS

Hedy Wong Gets Into the Drug Game in 'Take Out Girl' Official Trailer

by
April 20, 2021
Source: YouTube

Take Out Girl Trailer

"Side hustle – is it worth it?" 1091 Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Take Out Girl, which originally premiered at last year's Cinequest Film Festival. Take Out Girl tells the story of Tera, a 20-year-old Asian-American woman who parlays her family restaurant delivery expertise into a profitable drug hustle in order and help out her immigrant mother's struggling business. Lead actor / co-writer Hedy Wong and Indigenous director / co-writer Hisonni Johnson choose to amplify their AAPI / Indigenous voices by focusing on commonalities in their upbringing. They came together on this project to show how their shared familial bonds, poverty, and the lack of any upward economic mobility, led to crime in their minority communities. Also starring Ski Carr, Lynna Yee, J. Teddy Garces, Lorin Alond Ly, Dijon Talton, Mier Chasin, and Lizette Hunter. This looks way better than expected, might be worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hisonni Johnson's Take Out Girl, direct from 1091's YouTube:

Take Out Girl Poster

To give her family a chance at a better life and save her family's failing restaurant, Tera Wong (Hedy Wong), a desperate 20-year-old Asian girl, parlays her Chinese food delivery expertise into a profitable drug hustle. Take Out Girl is directed by Guyanese-American filmmaker Hisonni Johnson (aka Hisonni Mustafa), director of the feature films The Other Side, Chalk It Up, Get a Job Dave previously, as well as a few shorts and some TV series, too. The screenplay is written by Hisonni Johnson and co-star Hedy Wong. Produced by Melissa Del Rosario, Hisonni Johnson, J. Spencer, Dijon Talton, Alberto Triana, Hedy Wong. This originally premiered at last year's Cinequest Film Festival, and also played at the American Black Film Festival. 1091 Pictures will debut Take Out Girl direct-to-VOD starting May 18th coming soon. Interested?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here