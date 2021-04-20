Hedy Wong Gets Into the Drug Game in 'Take Out Girl' Official Trailer

"Side hustle – is it worth it?" 1091 Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Take Out Girl, which originally premiered at last year's Cinequest Film Festival. Take Out Girl tells the story of Tera, a 20-year-old Asian-American woman who parlays her family restaurant delivery expertise into a profitable drug hustle in order and help out her immigrant mother's struggling business. Lead actor / co-writer Hedy Wong and Indigenous director / co-writer Hisonni Johnson choose to amplify their AAPI / Indigenous voices by focusing on commonalities in their upbringing. They came together on this project to show how their shared familial bonds, poverty, and the lack of any upward economic mobility, led to crime in their minority communities. Also starring Ski Carr, Lynna Yee, J. Teddy Garces, Lorin Alond Ly, Dijon Talton, Mier Chasin, and Lizette Hunter. This looks way better than expected, might be worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hisonni Johnson's Take Out Girl, direct from 1091's YouTube:

To give her family a chance at a better life and save her family's failing restaurant, Tera Wong (Hedy Wong), a desperate 20-year-old Asian girl, parlays her Chinese food delivery expertise into a profitable drug hustle. Take Out Girl is directed by Guyanese-American filmmaker Hisonni Johnson (aka Hisonni Mustafa), director of the feature films The Other Side, Chalk It Up, Get a Job Dave previously, as well as a few shorts and some TV series, too. The screenplay is written by Hisonni Johnson and co-star Hedy Wong. Produced by Melissa Del Rosario, Hisonni Johnson, J. Spencer, Dijon Talton, Alberto Triana, Hedy Wong. This originally premiered at last year's Cinequest Film Festival, and also played at the American Black Film Festival. 1091 Pictures will debut Take Out Girl direct-to-VOD starting May 18th coming soon. Interested?