Hero Pups Assemble! First Trailer for Animated 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'

"C'mon pups, Adventure City is in trouble!" Paramount has debuted the first official trailer for the animated adventure Paw Patrol: The Movie, from filmmaker Cal Brunker (Escape from Planet Earth, The Nut Job 2). This exciting new adaptation of the beloved children's TV series brings the heroic pups to the big screen to battle *gasp* evil cats! Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Take him down, pups! Joining the PAW Patrol in their thrilling first big screen adventure are members from the original series' cast along with Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, with Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel, and introducing Will Brisbin as the voice of Ryder. This looks as absurdly cheesy and adorable as expected, with plenty of dogs vs cats mayhem and humor. Looks like a very fun time.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Cal Brunker's Paw Patrol: The Movie, from Paramount's YouTube:

The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City! Paw Patrol: The Movie is directed by animation filmmaker Cal Brunker, director of animated films Escape from Planet Earth and The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature previously, and one other short + more animation work. The screenplay is written by Billy Frolick and Cal Brunker & Bob Barlen; story by Billy Frolick. Based on the series created by Keith Chapman. Produced by Jennifer Dodge. Made by Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Movies. Paramount will debut Paw Patrol: The Movie in theaters nationwide + streaming on Paramount+ starting August 20th, 2021. Who's down?