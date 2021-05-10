He's Back! First Trailer for 'Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage' Arrives

"Yummy!" Sony Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for the Marvel sequel titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, aka just Venom 2. The first Venom movie was generally disliked by most critics for being too wacky, but that didn't stop them from bringing him back for more! Directed by Andy Serkis, this new sequel introduces us to the other fan-favorite villain Carnage. Woody Harrelson co-stars as Cletus Kasady, the serial killer who also becomes the host of an alien symbiote. Tom Hardy returns as Venom / Eddie Brock, and the cast includes Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen. This trailer itself looks SO much better than the first movie. That final shot of Carnage still needs some VFX polish, but so far so good! I've got a much better feel about this. It seems they've figured out the balance of humor and horror. Sink your teeth into the new Venom 2​: Let There Be Carnage trailer.

Here's the first official trailer for Andy Serkis' Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, from Sony's YouTube:

We missed you… so much. Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the "lethal protector" known as Venom, one of Marvel Comics' greatest and most complex characters. He encounters a new kind of terror - Cletus Kasady, a psychotic serial killer who also becomes the host of an alien symbiote known as "Carnage". Venom: Let There Be Carnage, aka Venom 2, is directed by acclaimed British actor / filmmaker / producer Andy Serkis, director of the films Breathe and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle previously, as well as some TV work. The screenplay is written by Kelly Marcel, from a story by Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel. Based on the characters created by David Michelinie & Todd McFarlane for Marvel Comics. Produced by Avi Arad, Kelly Marcel, Amy Pascal, Matt Tolmach. Sony Pictures will release Serkis' sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage in theaters nationwide starting September 24th later this year. First impression? Who's down already…?