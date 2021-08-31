MOVIE TRAILERS

Hiding Out in a Demon Escort's Dungeon in Indie Horror 'Val' Trailer

August 31, 2021
"You like that, don't you? Being dangerous." Dread Presents has revealed the first official trailer for a funky horror film titled Val, from filmmaker Aaron Fradkin. Not to be confused with the excellent documentary Val about Val Kilmer, this is a feature film that dips into something else entirely. Fin is a wanted criminal for the murder of his boss. He decides to hide out with a high class escort named Val, who's really a demon. Val offers to make his problems disappear if he follows her rules. She has been expecting him all along and it won’t be easy to escape Val's dungeon. Misha Reeves stars as the titular Val, short for Valefar, joined by Zachary Mooren as Fin, with Erik Griffin, Sufe Bradshaw, Kyle Howard, and John Kapelos. This is a very kinky, wacky concept that looks simultaneous extremely cheesy and seriously terrifying. Have fun.

Fin (Zachary Mooren) is a criminal on the run, wanted for the murder of his boss and also the accidental shooting of an officer. He breaks into the home of a high-class escort, only to discover that you get more than you bargain for with Val (Misha Reeves), short for "Valefar" - a demon who offers to make all his problems disappear if he agrees to follow her rules. But in Val’s world there are no accidents, and as Fin meets her other “customers”, he learns that Val was expecting him all along, and it isn’t easy to escape Val's dungeon. Val is directed by indie filmmaker Aaron Fradkin, director of the features 15 North and Electric Love previously, as well as tons of short films. The screenplay is co-written by Aaron Fradkin and Victoria Fratz. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Dread will release Fradkin's Val in select US theaters on October 1st then on VOD starting October 5th this fall. Interested?

