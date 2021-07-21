High School Drama Nerds Slumber Party Comedy 'Dramarama' Trailer

"Boys are so emotional." 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie coming-out comedy titled Dramarama, from writer / director Jonathan Wysocki making his feature directorial debut after years of work in the industry. This premiered at festivals last year including at Outfest Los Angeles and BFI Flare in London, and will be out on VOD in August. Set in 1994, a closeted teen struggles to part ways with his four high school drama nerd friends at their final slumber party before leaving for college. Gene wants to come out of the closet, but is terrified of what his sheltered friends might think. Dramarama stars Anna Grace Barlow, Danielle Kay, Megan Suri, Nick Pugliese, and Nico Greetham. This seems to be a made-by-drama-nerds for-drama-nerds production, which is all good! It does have a bit of a John Hughes feel to it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Wysocki's Dramarama, direct from 1091's YouTube:

It's 1994 and a group of high school drama nerds are throwing their last murder mystery slumber party. Before they leave for college, Gene (Nick Pugliese) wants to come out of the closet, but is terrified of what his sheltered friends might think. Dramarama is written and directed by American filmmaker Jonathan Wysocki, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously along with other film industry work. Produced by Yue Wang and Jonathan Wysocki. This first premiered at the San Francisco Film Festival and Outfest Los Angeles last year, and played a few other festivals. 1091 Pictures will release Wysocki's Dramarama direct-to-VOD starting on September 7th, 2021 this year. Is anyone interested?