Hilarious Action-Packed Third Trailer for Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'

"I'm going to get you out of here alive." Ahahaha amazing. Warner Bros has released a third official trailer for James Gunn's new The Suicide Squad movie, arriving in theaters everywhere this August. The more they show, they better this looks, and I am so down for this action-packed comedy superhero smorgasbord. It's going to be a blast! This ensemble anti-hero DC action comedy boasts one hell of an explosive ensemble cast, bringing back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Also starring: Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, David Dastmalchian, Mayling Ng, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Joaquín Cosío, Juan Diego Botto, also with Taika Waititi as King Shark. That big starfish looks nuts. I've seen enough footage - just show the movie already.

Here's the third trailer (+ fun poster) for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser for Gunn's The Suicide Squad here, or watch the full red band trailer here.

Super-Villains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady "Task Force X", where they are heavily-armed and dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. A standalone follow-up to first Suicide Squad (2017). The Suicide Squad is directed by American writer / filmmaker James Gunn, director of the movies Slither, Super, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 previously; he also wrote the screenplay for Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead and Greg McLean's The Belko Experiment. The screenplay is also written by James Gunn, based on the "Suicide Squad" comic book created by John Ostrander. Produced by Chuck Roven and Peter Safran. Featuring cinematography by Henry Braham (of Flyboys, The Golden Compass, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil). Warner Bros will release Gunn's The Suicide Squad in theaters nationwide on August 6th this summer. Follow @SuicideSquadWB for more. Still cool?