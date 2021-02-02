MOVIE TRAILERS
Hilarious Get-Rich-Quick Satire 'White People Money' Official Trailer
by Alex Billington
February 2, 2021
Source: YouTube
"No one can ever know about this money." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for White People Money, a hilarious new satire from filmmaker Mark Harris
Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Harris' White People Money, direct from YouTube:
In this hilarious satire, MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos, pledges to give away 15 billion dollars to 15 winners. Kareem (Barton Fitzpatrick) will do anything to get his hands on that money, and when he wins, he will do anything to keep it a secret. White People Money is both written and directed by self-taught American filmmaker Mark Harris, director of the films Holla If You Hear Me, I Used to Love Her, Black Butterfly, Black Coffee, No Regrets, Couples' Night, Nothing Like Thanksgiving, House Behind The Tracks, and Everyday But Christmas previously. Produced by Bailey Brown and Zohra. Vertical Ent. releases Harris' White People Money direct-to-VOD starting on April 23rd, 2021 this spring.
