Historical Thriller 'Margrete - Queen of the North' Official US Trailer

"Someone is out to get us. They don't know what they're up against." Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official US trailer a Scandinavian historical epic thriller called Margrete - Queen of the North, made by Danish filmmaker Charlotte Sieling. This premiered at the Norwegian Film Festival, and already opened in Denmark, available on VOD in the US starting in December. Set in 1402. Queen Margrete is ruling Sweden, Norway and Denmark through her adopted son, Erik. The union is beset by enemies, however, and Margrete is therefore planning a marriage between Erik and an English princess. But a conspiracy is in the making and Margrete finds herself in an impossible dilemma that could shatter her life's work: the Kalmar Union. Starring Trine Dyrholm as Margrete, along with Søren Malling, Morten Hee Andersen, Bjørn Floberg, Magnus Krepper, Thomas W. Gabrielsson, Agnes Rase, Simon J. Berger, Linus James Nilsson, and Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir. This doesn't look like some sleepy King & Queens drama, it's an intense thriller with lots of yelling and castles and medieval mania. Trust the Queen! She is the true power.

Here's the US trailer (+ posters) for Charlotte Sieling's Margrete - Queen of the North, on YouTube:

The year is 1402. Queen Margrete (Trine Dyrholm) has achieved what no man has managed before. She has gathered Denmark, Norway and Sweden into a peace-oriented union, which she single-handedly rules through her young, adopted son, Erik. The union is beset by enemies, however, and Margrete is therefore planning a marriage between Erik and an English princess. An alliance with England should secure the union's status as an emerging European power but a breathtaking conspiracy is under way that can tear Margrete and all she believes in apart. Margrete - Queen of the North, also known as Margrete den første in Danish, is directed by Danish filmmaker Charlotte Sieling, director of the films Above the Street Below the Water and The Man previously, plus eps of "The Strain", "Queen of the South", "Homeland", "Lovecraft Country". The screenplay is written by Jesper Fink & Maya Ilsøe & Charlotte Sieling, from an idea by Lars Bredo Rahbek. This first premiered at the Norwegian Film Festival, and opened in Denmark in September. Goldwyn Films releases Margrete - Queen of the North direct-to-VOD in the US on December 17th, 2021.