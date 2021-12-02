Home Invasion Thriller 'See For Me' Trailer Starring Skyler Davenport

"Where are they now?!" IFC Films has debuted the first official trailer for a home invasion horror-thriller titled See For Me, taking the concept of Don't Breathe and mixed with a techno thriller involving someone helping remotely over the phone. This first premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and later stopped by the Vancouver and London Film Festivals. When blind former skier Sophie cat-sits in a secluded mansion, three thieves break in to go after the hidden safe. Sophie's only defense is army veteran Kelly. Kelly helps Sophie defend herself against the invaders and survive. The film stars Skyler Davenport as Sophie, with Kim Coates, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Laura Vandervoort. This is a cool concept for a horror film, and it looks scary! I just hope the film is good. I dig the way this trailer ends… in darkness.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Randall Okita's See For Me, direct from IFC's YouTube:

A group of thieves break into the luxurious, secluded mansion that Sophie (Skyler Davenport) is house-sitting. Sophie, a visually impaired former skier, now needs to rely on Kelly (Jessica Parker Kennedy), an army veteran living across the country, to help her fight back. See For Me is directed by Canadian visual artist / filmmaker Randall Okita, making his second feature after directing The Lockpicker previously, as well as numerous other shorts and some TV work. The screenplay is written by Adam Yorke and Tommy Gushue. It's produced by Matt Code and Kristy Neville. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the London Film Festival. IFC Films will debut Okita's See For Me in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 7th, 2022 right after the New Year. Look any good?