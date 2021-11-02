Home-Invasion Thriller 'The Gardener' Trailer Starring Robert Bronzi

"There's only one person who could've done this - it's the gardener." Lionsgate has unveiled a trailer a so-bad-it's-good B-movie home invasion thriller called The Gardener, from the filmmaking duo Scott Jeffrey & Rebecca Matthews - known for all kinds of low budget, direct-to-DVD movies that you will never want to watch anyway. An immigrant living a quiet life as a gardener at a manor house in England has to rely on old skills to save the family he works for from home invaders. The small crew attacks the family, but "they didn't count on the estate's quiet gardener, Peter Juhasz, who must return to the savage ways he learned as a soldier to save the family." The film stars Robert Bronzi (from Death Kiss and Escape from Death Block 13 - who looks a lot like Charles Bronson) as "The Gardener", along with Gary Daniels, Sarah T. Cohen, Nicola Wright, Kate Sandison, Peter Organ, Jake Watkins, Jon Callaway, Pasquale Parisi, and Richard Kovacs. This looks cheesy and derivative, but it also looks kinda entertaining in a really bad way?

Here's the trailer (+ two posters) for Scott Jeffrey & Rebecca Matthews' The Gardener, from YouTube:

The quiet of the English countryside is shattered one brutal night in this intense home-invasion thriller from directors Scott Jeffrey & Rebecca Matthews. A troubled wealthy family gathers in a quaint manor home for the holidays, never suspecting that bloodthirsty, sadistic Volker (Gary Daniels) and his crew linger at the gates, ready to attack, rob, and maim them at nightfall. But they didn't count on the estate's quiet gardener, Peter Juhasz (Robert Bronzi), who must return to the savage ways he learned as a soldier to save the family. The Gardener is directed by B-movie producers / filmmakers Scott Jeffrey & Rebecca Matthews, both co-directors of the films Bats, HellKat, Cam Girls, Cannibal Troll, Hatched, and Reign of Chaos previously. With Michael Hoad directing the action. The screenplay is written by Ben Demaree, from a story by Jeff Miller. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will debut The Gardener direct-to-VOD / DVD starting December 28th, 2021 at the end of this year. Anyone?