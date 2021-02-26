Homeless Lives in El Paso, Texas in 'Dirty Feathers' Doc Promo Trailer

"God gave us everything to also help those…" Cinetic has revealed a promo trailer for an indie documentary titled Dirty Feathers, premiering at this year's Berlin Film Festival kicking off next week. The film is a "poetic and humane portrait of the residents of a shelter in El Paso, Texas" from a producer of What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire? previously. Hear the story of two lovers, and others as they struggle to live. "On the streets of the US-Mexican border towns of El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, we meet several people – including a grieving father, a war veteran and a 16-year-old – who are living without a home. At night, many of them sleep in the shelters of the OC, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso, but during the day it is a matter of somehow surviving on the streets. Together and individually, they reflect on their past, their backgrounds and the here and now and share their dreams, their desires and their hopes for the future that are keeping them alive." This looks like a tough watch, but still meaningful in its intentions.

Here's the festival promo trailer for Carlos Alfonso Corral's doc Dirty Feathers, from YouTube:

Berlinale adds: "The immediacy of the film’s black-and-white, hand-held photography puts us right there alongside the protagonists as we accompany them during their daily lives on the margins of society, lives in which some are struggling with trauma, addiction and police violence." With two homeless lovers' journey as the through-line, Dirty Feathers weaves in and out of an overwhelmed shelter and a forsaken landscape with fervent echoes of the unheard and neglected: a grieving father who lost his child is paralyzed by unshakable guilt; a veteran living under a bridge recalls his past glory serving the very country that has long abandoned him; and a 16 year old girl who has seemingly transcended trauma embraces life on the streets with a holy righteousness, becoming the haunting conscience of the film. Dirty Feathers is directed by Mexican filmmaker Carlos Alfonso Corral, making his first feature after working as assistant camera op previously. Produced by Carlos Alfonso Corral, Roberto Minervini, Denise Ping Lee, and Denise Dorado. The film is premiering at this year's Berlin Film Festival, no release date is set yet - stay tuned for updates.